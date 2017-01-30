Early morning collision in North Vancouver leaves one man dead

One man is dead after a single vehicle collision in North Vancouver in the early hours of Monday morning.

The male driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, crashed his car just east of Lynn Valley Road around 4 a.m. This section of Highway 1 is known as “the cut.”

Traffic on the highway eastbound was limited to one lane this morning as the RCMP Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service team investigated the scene, gathering evidence.

Police are urging anyone with more information to contact Port Mann Highway Patrol at 604-526-9744.