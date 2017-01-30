Workplace accident at Midtown Plaza sends man to hospital

A workplace accident at Midtown Plaza in downtown Saskatoon has sent a man to hospital.

Saskatoon police were called to the mall in the 200-block of 1st Avenue South just before 10 a.m. CT on Monday for a report a man had been injured while repair work was being carried out on an escalator inside the mall.

He has been taken to Royal University Hospital for treatment. There is no word on his current condition.

Occupational health and safety officials have been called in to investigate.