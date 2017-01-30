Calgary police seek 4th suspect in death of Tyler Sanderson

Calgary police are seeking a fourth person in the death of Tyler Sanderson.

The 24-year-old was found seriously injured in 5500 block of Maddock Drive N.E. at around 9:15 p.m. on May 15. He was rushed to hospital where he later died.

“It is believed the victim met with a woman and at least two other men in relation to drug activity, which led to an altercation in the area of Memorial Drive and 52 Street N.E.,” police said in a news release.

“Investigators believe the victim made his way home after the altercation, before collapsing in his yard where he was found by family members..”

Police had previously charged Lori Ann Heavenfire, 34, Dylan Irvin George Calf, 24, and Justin “Burberry Britt” Scott, 31, with second-degree murder.

On Monday, police said they were seeking a fourth person believed to have been involved in Sanderson’s death. The suspect is described by police as being a friend of Scott.

“Investigators have information that this black male was observed in the community of Dover shortly after the murder of Sanderson,” a Monday news release said. “Police also believe that the same man removed property which belonged to Sanderson, and some of this property has yet to be recovered.”

Anyone with information about the identity of this fourth individual is asked to contact the Homicide Unit Tip Line at 403-428-8877, the police non-emergency number 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

Sanderson’s death was Calgary’s seventh homicide of 2016.