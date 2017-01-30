Quebec City mosque shooting: condolences book created for victims, families

The Quebec government has created a book of condolences to allow the public to pay tribute to the victims of the attack on an Islamic cultural centre in Quebec City.

Flags at city hall in Montreal and the National Assembly in Quebec City will fly at half-mast.

Les drapeaux de l'hôtel de ville et de la Cité administrative sont en berne en solidarité avec la communauté musulmane #AttentatQuebec pic.twitter.com/7bDDHhKNaJ — Ville de Montréal (@MTL_Ville) January 30, 2017

À la suite de cet acte terroriste, j'ai demandé à l'#assnat de mettre en berne notre drapeau du #Québec. #tousunis — Philippe Couillard (@phcouillard) January 30, 2017

The lights at city hall will also be turned off.

As of 12 p.m., a GoFundMe campaign started by Canada Zakat Team in Mississauga, Ont., has raised over $17,000 for the victims’ families.

Following the attack, Montreal police chief Philippe Pichet announced Monday there will be an increased police presence at mosques and around the city.

A mass vigil is also set to be held at the Jean-Talon train station, by the Parc Metro exit at 6 p.m. Monday.

Another vigil is set to take place at the Saint-Michel Metro station at 5:30 p.m.

Attack in Quebec City

Sunday night, six people were killed and eight more were injured, including several children, during a shooting at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec in Sainte-Foy.

Police and public officials are treating the incident at the Quebec mosque as an act of terrorism.

In a message to Quebec’s Muslim community Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard said, “We are with you, this is your home, we are all Quebecers.”

Reports from Quebec media, including La Presse, TVA, and Radio Canada, say that Alexandre Bissonnette is the lone person suspected in the shooting.

