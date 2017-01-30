Sentencing hearing underway for man accused of killing Surrey realtor

The 22-year-old man accused of killing a popular Surrey realtor in his home during a break-in in July 2015 is expected to learn his fate.

Forty-two-year-old Colin Hill was trying to stop Khouri Lamar Green from breaking into his home at 64th Avenue and 165th Street when he was shot.

Investigators say Hill tried to hold a door back from Green to protect his family, who was at home at the time of the break-in.

Emergency crews attempted to save the father of two, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene. Green fled in what was later found to be a stolen car. He was arrested several hours later and eventually charged with second-degree murder in Hill’s death.

Last November, Green entered an unexpected guilty plea.

Today, the court heard there was a struggle between Green and Hill. The whole ordeal was recorded on home surveillance video. Hill’s family and friends were weeping in court as the video was being shown.

Hill home security video shows Green ringing door bell. Green and Hill struggle, Hill shot once. @GlobalBC — Grace Ke (@GraceKeGlobal) January 30, 2017

Video shows Hill and Green struggle at front yard. Hill's teen son runs out yelling "let him go you already shot him" @GraceKeGlobal Story continues below — Grace Ke (@GraceKeGlobal) January 30, 2017

Following Hill’s death, his wife Becky Zhou posted on Facebook that he was a very protective father, and the “very best husband a person could ever asked [sic] for.” Hill’s son Matthew also wrote a tribute letter dedicated to his dad, where he said no one in the world could ever replace him.

Today, victim impact statements of Hill’s family members were read out in court.

8yr old daughter's statement read in court . "I miss my daddy" " I miss him reading bedtime stories." "I don't smile anymore" @GlobalBC — Grace Ke (@GraceKeGlobal) January 30, 2017

Wife's statement read in court. "I got shot" Last words Becky heard from her husband. "I miss my husband's smile" @GlobalBC — Grace Ke (@GraceKeGlobal) January 30, 2017

Matthew Hill read out his own statement.

Son read own statement in court. "Losing my father in my arms is the hardest thing I ever faced" @GlobalBC — Grace Ke (@GraceKeGlobal) January 30, 2017

Green is no stranger to the courtroom as he was sentenced to six months in jail in January 2015. Ironically, he was out of custody for three weeks and still on his one year probation when Hill was murdered.

He was well-known to police when he was still a juvenile.

Court records show Green has a lengthy list of convictions going back to 2010, including property offences, mischief, break-and-enters, possession of stolen property under $5,000, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.

On top of the convictions, Green has a long and disturbing list of aliases he has used over the years.

It’s expected his sentencing will take two days.

