‘Stranger Things’ SAG speech: David Harbour, Winona Ryder steal the show

Widely considered to be one of the most appealing new TV shows of 2016, Netflix’s Stranger Things cemented its position in pop culture even further after star David Harbour’s speech at Sunday night’s Screen Actor’s Guild Awards ceremony.

Harbour, flanked by the rest of the show’s cast — including a very expressive Winona Ryder — spoke out about President Donald Trump‘s controversial travel ban and received a standing ovation from the celebrity-filled audience.

READ MORE: Big Bang Theory actor Simon Helberg protests Trump travel ban at SAG Awards

“As we act in the continuing narrative of Stranger Things, we … will repel bullies, we will shelter freaks and outcasts, those who have no home, we will get past the lies, we will hunt monsters,” said Harbour while accepting the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

“And when we are at a loss amidst the hypocrisy and the casual violence of certain individuals and institutions, we will, as per chief Jim Hopper, punch some people in the face when they seek to destroy the weak, the disenfranchised, and we will do it all with soul, with heart, and with joy. We thank you for this responsibility.”

Harbour was referring to his character’s “punch” in Season 1, but also riffing on the current state of U.S. politics. On Friday, President Trump signed an executive order effectively banning refugees of seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the U.S.

WATCH BELOW: Celebrities stand up to Trump at SAG Awards

“We are united in that we are all human beings and we are all together on this horrible, painful, joyous, exciting and mysterious ride that is being alive,” said Harbour, offering hope and unity to the listening audience.

Ryder’s facial expressions launched many memes on Sunday night. Here’s a sampling of the most popular.

Twitter was quick to react as well.

Winona Ryder is a basically all of us following the news last week #sagawards pic.twitter.com/tTTvaf5ukr — Chris Allieri (@allieri) January 30, 2017

Next time Trump gives a speech, make Winona Ryder stand next to him and translate for all of us through her facial expressions. — emily nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) January 30, 2017

I need a four year supply of whatever #WinonaRyder is having.#sagawards2017 — Laura Neill (@lala39202) January 30, 2017

In a heavily political awards ceremony, many other celebrities made their opinions clear about the travel ban, including Big Bang Theory star Simon Helberg, Ashton Kutcher and Veep lead Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

READ MORE: SAG awards offer sharp comments on Donald Trump’s travel policy

“I love this country. I am horrified by its blemishes. This immigrant ban is a blemish and it’s un-American,” Louis-Dreyfus said.

You can watch Harbour’s speech (along with Ryder’s facial expressions) in the video, above.