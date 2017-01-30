Freezing rain warnings cover parts of southern Manitoba

WINNIPEG – It will be a slippery Monday morning for parts of Manitoba.

Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for areas in the southwestern part of the province.

An approaching low pressure system is bringing freezing rain for several hours in the morning.

According to Environment Canada, precipitation is expected to switch over to snow later in the morning.

The areas under the warning include Brandon, Dauphin, Killarney, Minnedosa, Morden, Winkler, Headingley, Portage la Prairie, Steinbach, Virden, Gladstone and Melita.