Toronto officials offer condolences to victims of deadly mosque attack in Quebec City

Officials in Toronto are offering their condolences to the victims of a deadly mosque attack in Quebec City that claimed the lives of six people and injured eight others Sunday night.

Mayor John Tory released a statement on Monday calling the attack an “unspeakable tragedy” and urge everyone to “reject all acts of fear, hatred and violence.”

“Islamophobia and acts of hatred and violence against any group have no place in Toronto, and I ask the people of Toronto to come together to support our Muslim citizens and Canadians of all faiths and backgrounds,” Tory said.

“I have communicated with Régis Labeaume, the Mayor of Quebec City, to express my condolences on behalf of the people of Toronto. I have also spoken with the Office of the Toronto Police Chief this morning to make sure all steps are being taken to keep our citizens safe.”

Meanwhile, Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne expressed her sadness over the shooting saying that “no one should ever fear worshiping their God in Canada.”

Law enforcement agencies in the Greater Toronto Area also took notice of the attack.

Peel Regional Police Chief Jennifer Evans issued a statement on Monday calling the act of violence “reprehensible” and reassured members of the public that their safety is of the utmost importance.

“In light of this tragic event, we want to assure the citizens of Peel Region, and in particular those of Muslim faith, that our officers will remain vigilant and attentive when conducting patrols around mosques and Islamic centres,” Evans said.

“It is during these times that we must pull together and work to defend the values that are core to our society, diversity and religious freedom among many.”

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders also offered his thoughts and prayers to the families affected by the shooting.

Six people ranging in age from 35 to about 70 were killed and eight more injured, including several children, during the attack at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec.

Official said 39 people survived the shooting. Quebec provincial police confirm two men were arrested in connection to the incident.

