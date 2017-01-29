Crews battle house fire in Edgemont neighbourhood Sunday

Calgary fire crews battled a massive house fire in Edgemont Sunday afternoon.

Massive flames were seen shooting out of a home in the 7000-block of Edgemont Drive northwest at around 4 p.m.

The high wind made it extremely difficult for firefighters to get an upper hand on the blaze.

Officials said it took about an hour before the fire department felt confident that it wouldn’t spread anymore.

Paramedics were on standby but the fire department said the owners were not home at the time and no injuries were reported.

More than a dozen people were evacuated from nearby homes but crews believed they would be able to return to their homes later Sunday evening.

Fire officials said the home is a complete loss and crews would be on scene for quite a while monitoring hot spots.

The neighbouring homes also sustained some minor exterior damage.