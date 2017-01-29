Pedestrian struck by vehicle east of Edmonton dies in hospital

A 26-year-old man died in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle while walking on a highway east of Edmonton Saturday night.

At around 7:30 p.m., Strathcona County RCMP were called to the pedestrian collision on Highway 21 near Township Road 542.

Police said the man was walking in the southbound lane of the highway when he was struck by a southbound Hyundai Accent.

The man was taken to hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries where he later died.

Traffic in the area was rerouted for several hours as police worked on their investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Strathcona County RCMP.