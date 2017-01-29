Winnipeg teen battling life-threatening illness has wish granted

WINNIPEG — Battling a life-threatening illness means lot of hospital and doctor visits, but The Dream Factory gives Manitoban children the opportunity for a fun distraction from it all for a little while.

Ashlee Podolsky was 12-years-old when she found out she had P-ANKA Vasculitis. A medical condition that was causing the cells in one of her kidneys to attack each other. An illness that caused a lot of drastic changes in the teenagers life, including regular poking, prodding, a change in her diet and entire lifestyle.

“I wasn’t eating. I had to get blood work and the needle pokes in my left arm,” Podolsky said.

All the while, one of her kidneys was functioning at only 10%, which meant she needed a new one.

It turned out her father was a match, and would later donate a kidney to his daughter.

“I didn’t really look at it as saving her life, rather than giver her another shot,” Ashlee’s Dad, Randy Podolsky, said.

Ashlee Podolsky, now 15-years-old, was nominated by a nurse to The Dream Factory.

A not-for-profit organization that grants dreams for many Manitoban children battling life-threatening illnesses.

“We are the first dream granting organization in Canada,” Cindy Titus, from The Dream Factory, said.

The organization started in 1983 and has granted over 600 dreams, with Ashlee’s dream being the 653rd one.

Titus said the reason The Dream Factory even exists is so that it can give children a chance to just be a kid again, even if only for a brief moment.

“We want to give these kids a break and given them a chance to be a kid again essentially. Time away from [the] hospital where they can spend time with their families,” Titus said.