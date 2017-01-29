Features
January 29, 2017 4:34 pm

Winnipeg teen battling life-threatening illness has wish granted

Zahra Premji Bio Pic By Reporter  Global News

Ashlee Podolsky will soon have her dream come true to go with her family to Hawaii.

The Dream Factory
A A

WINNIPEG — Battling a life-threatening illness means  lot of hospital and doctor visits, but The Dream Factory gives Manitoban children the opportunity for a fun distraction from it all for a little while.

Ashlee Podolsky was 12-years-old when she found out she had P-ANKA Vasculitis. A medical condition that was causing the cells in one of her kidneys to attack each other. An illness that caused a lot of drastic changes in the teenagers life, including regular poking, prodding, a change in her diet and entire lifestyle.

Ashlee Podolsky was 12-years-old when she was diagnosed with a life-threatening illness.

Randy Podolsky

“I wasn’t eating. I had to get blood work and the needle pokes in my left arm,” Podolsky said.

All the while, one of her kidneys was functioning at only 10%, which meant she needed a new one.

It turned out her father was a match, and would later donate a kidney to his daughter.

Randy donated a kidney to his daughter just over a year ago.

Randy Podolsky

“I didn’t really look at it as saving her life, rather than giver her another shot,” Ashlee’s Dad, Randy Podolsky, said.

Ashlee Podolsky, now 15-years-old, was nominated by a nurse to The Dream Factory.

A not-for-profit organization that grants dreams for many Manitoban children battling life-threatening illnesses.

“We are the first dream granting organization in Canada,” Cindy Titus, from The Dream Factory, said.

The organization started in 1983 and has granted over 600 dreams, with Ashlee’s dream being the 653rd one.

Titus said the reason The Dream Factory even exists is so that it can give children a chance to just be a kid again, even if only for a brief moment.

“We want to give these kids a break and given them a chance to be a kid again essentially. Time away from [the] hospital where they can spend time with their families,” Titus said.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
illness
Kidney
Life-threatening Ilnness
Manitoba
The Dream Factory
winnipeg

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News