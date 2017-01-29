Ontario’s police watchdog investigating police use of taser on woman in Brampton

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances in which police used a conducted energy weapon on a 59-year-old woman in Brampton Saturday morning.

The SIU said at approx. 9 a.m., Peel Regional police answered a call at a residence in the area of Financial Drive and Steeles Avenue West.

An interaction took place between officers and the woman and a taser was used.

SIU investigators looking into interaction yesterday bw Peel Police & a 59yo woman in Brampton that led to injuries. https://t.co/ZW6Rbzqu0g — SIU (@SIUOntario) January 29, 2017

The woman suffered injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Two investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to look into the incident. No further details have been released.

Anyone with information about the investigation should contact the lead investigator 1-800-787-8529.