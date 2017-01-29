Police investigate stabbing after 2 men dropped off at Calgary health centre

Police said two men were dropped off at the Sheldon Chumir Health Centre with multiple stab wounds at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

The men, both in their 20s, suffered from multiple soft tissue injuries and were eventually taken to Foothills Hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police said the men have not been cooperative in their investigation.

No details have been released about the person who dropped the men off at the downtown emergency centre.

Police continue to investigate and said they have not found the scene where the stabbing may have taken place.

This is the second incident in a week where an injured person was dropped off at Calgary’s Sheldon Chumir emergency centre with little details related to it and where police say there is a lack of cooperation from those involved.

