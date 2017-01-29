Crews search for missing 20-year-old hiker in Nanaimo

Crews are searching for a missing hiker on Vancouver Island.

Spencer Hunt set out for a hike at Ammonite Falls in Nanaimo with eight other people Saturday afternoon and was separated from the group.

“My son Spence went ahead [of the group]. At about 2 o’clock he turned around and waved to one of our hikers and we haven’t seen him since,” mother Debbie Hunt said.

Search and rescue (SAR) team members hit the trails around dinnertime and continued searching late into the night.

They resumed their search Sunday morning, but so far there have been no signs of the 20-year-old.

Nanaimo SAR said Hunt is 5’10”, 160 pounds and was last seen wearing a red hoodie, blue sweatpants and running shoes.

Anyone who sees Hunt is asked to call 911 immediately.