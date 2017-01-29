Ammonite Falls
January 29, 2017 2:56 pm

Crews search for missing 20-year-old hiker in Nanaimo

ja headshot 2 By Online News Producer  Global News

Crews are searching for Spencer Hunt.

A A

Crews are searching for a missing hiker on Vancouver Island.

Spencer Hunt set out for a hike at Ammonite Falls in Nanaimo with eight other people Saturday afternoon and was separated from the group.

“My son Spence went ahead [of the group]. At about 2 o’clock he turned around and waved to one of our hikers and we haven’t seen him since,” mother Debbie Hunt said.

Search and rescue (SAR) team members hit the trails around dinnertime and continued searching late into the night.

They resumed their search Sunday morning, but so far there have been no signs of the 20-year-old.

Nanaimo SAR said Hunt is 5’10”, 160 pounds and was last seen wearing a red hoodie, blue sweatpants and running shoes.

Anyone who sees Hunt is asked to call 911 immediately.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Ammonite Falls
missing hiker
Nanaimo
Nanaimo search and rescue
Vancouver Island

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News