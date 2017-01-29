Canada
January 29, 2017 2:11 pm
Updated: January 29, 2017 2:14 pm

Saskatoon officer euthanizes suffering deer in city

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Saskatoon police say an injured deer was euthanized in the city on Saturday night.

Franck Fife / AFP / Getty Images
At around 7:30 p.m. CT, a member of the public contacted police about the injured animal at the intersection of Central Avenue and Fedoruk Drive.

SPS officials said it was determined the deer had been struck by a vehicle, sustaining head trauma and was suffering.

An officer trained in animal destruction was brought in and euthanized the deer using his service sidearm.

Global News

Global News