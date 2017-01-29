Saskatoon officer euthanizes suffering deer in city

Officials with the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) say an injured deer was euthanized in the city Saturday.

At around 7:30 p.m. CT, a member of the public contacted police about the injured animal at the intersection of Central Avenue and Fedoruk Drive.

SPS officials said it was determined the deer had been struck by a vehicle, sustaining head trauma and was suffering.

An officer trained in animal destruction was brought in and euthanized the deer using his service sidearm.