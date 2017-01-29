Portland Winterhawks freeze out Kelowna Rockets

The Portland Winterhawks managed a come-from-behind victory over the Kelowna Rockets Saturday night at Prospera Place.

Nick Merkley put the Rockets on the board with a power play goal 2:53 into the first period.

Portland answered back in short order to tie the game 1-1, also on the power play.

Kelowna picked up steam late in the first, adding a goal from Gordie Ballhorn and another from Kyle Topping just 49 seconds apart.

The first period wrapped with Kelowna in front 3-1.

Reid Gardiner scored just under five minutes into the second period to give the Rockets a 4-1 lead.

That’s when the tide turned, and the Portland Winterhawks started to soar.

A power play goal by Portland 8:34 into the second period was followed by another goal less than one minute later.

The second frame ended with the Rockets still with the 4-3 advantage.

Portland owned the third period, picking up two more goals, the last one with just four seconds left in the game.

Portland came out on top, beating the Kelowna Rockets 5-4.