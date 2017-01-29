Royal Alberta Museum wants your Women’s March signs

Did you attend a Women’s March on Washington event? The Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton wants your signs.

Museum spokesperson Oksana Gowin said the museum is collecting items from the marches, which drew hundreds of people at the Edmonton event and hundreds of thousands of people worldwide.

“Items are being collected for archival purposes, and will be included amongst other protest-related artifacts in our collections,” Gowin said.

The marches were held one day after Donald Trump was inaugurated as president. The marches were meant to draw attention to issues such as abortion, health care, diversity and climate change. Though its unifying message appeared to focus on women’s rights, supporters also marched for the rights of immigrants, the LGBTQ community, Muslims, African Americans, Latinos, people with disabilities and more.

There were a range of signs seen at protests in Edmonton and across the world including: “Toddler against Trump,” “90 years a nasty woman,” “Women’s rights are human rights,” “Fight like a girl,” “Choose hope not fear” and “Being famous does not give you any rights.”

Gowin said there are currently no plans to show the items in an exhibition since the museum is moving into its new space downtown. The new space is slated to open in late 2017.

