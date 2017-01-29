Man injured in two-vehicle collision in northeast Edmonton

A man was taken to hospital Sunday morning following a two-vehicle collision in northeast Edmonton that shut down a portion of a busy intersection for several hours.

Police were called to the intersection of Yellowhead Trail and Victoria Trail before 6 a.m. Sunday for a collision between a car and an SUV.

The collision forced police to shut down the westbound off-ramp onto the Yellowhead at Victoria Trail.

The northbound lanes of Victoria Trail at the Yellowhead were shut down, as were the southbound lanes of Victoria Trail at Hermitage Road.

Police did not release any details about the collision but said a male passenger of the SUV was taken to hospital with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

The area was reopened to traffic shortly after 10 a.m.