January 29, 2017 1:11 pm
Updated: January 29, 2017 7:23 pm

2 women injured in Lasalle house party stabbing

Two women were treated in hospital after a fight broke out at a house party in Lasalle overnight.

Montreal Police (SPVM) were called to a home on Gervais Street near Danièle Street at 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to SPVM spokesman Jean-Pierre Brabant, there was a party going on in the apartment and a fight broke out.

“One man had an edge weapon, possibly a knife,” he said.

One woman suffered minor lacerations on her finger, while the other was slashed on the shoulder.

Both women were taken to hospital to receive stitches.

No arrests have been made.

“People were under the influence of alcohol and it was difficult to get a description of the suspect,” Brabant said. “We are still looking for the man.”

