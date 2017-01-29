Four Regina men accused of attempted murder

Four men have been charged with the attempted murder of a 22-year-old man in Regina’s south end.

The incident started at a house on Deergrove Crescent on Thursday night. Police were called to the house just before 8:30 p.m. after a report that shots were fired.

Police say another call came in minutes later that a man had arrived at a house in the 900-block of Shannon Road with gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to hospital.

Police charged three men with attempted murder at the time of the incident. A fourth man was arrested Saturday.

Liban Abdi, 22, Brandon Krewenchuk, 21, Roble Abdi, 20, and Brodi Gajewski, 18, are facing attempted murder charges. Abdi is also charged with assault with a weapon.

The four men will make their first appearances in provincial court Monday.

Police continue to search for anyone who might have been at the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.