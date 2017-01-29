Police incident leads to huge traffic delays on North Shore

West Vancouver Police have yet to comment on what caused massive traffic delays on the North Shore Saturday night.

Lane closures and a heavy police presence led to traffic tie-ups for drivers travelling between the North Shore and Downtown Vancouver.

Around 6:00 p.m., police had set up choke points on the Lions Gate bridge from the North Shore.

Several ambulances could be seen and there were reports of spikes laid down on the road and officers on foot with heavy weapons.

West Vancouver Police sent out a tweet Saturday afternoon saying they were looking for a silver Porsche 911 with front-end damage. One witness said they saw the Porsche speeding southbound on Highway 99 in West Vancouver.

#westvanpatrol is searching for a silver Porsche 911 w front end damage. Please call police if you notice a vehicle matching this descrip. — West Vancouver PD (@WestVanPolice) January 29, 2017

Police have not provided additional information about the incident.