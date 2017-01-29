Business
Car crashes through Winnipeg restaurant for second time in six months

'A giant hole' left behind from a car that crashed through Sonya's Family Restaurant Saturday.

WINNIPEG — The owner of Sonya’s restaurant is looking to fix the giant hole left in his wall, after a car crashed through the building Saturday night.

Viatislav Vodrazka was having a party at his small business on Henderson Highway when a car crashed the party, driving right into the building.

“There was this big blow up,” Vodrazka said.

Viatislav Vodrazka said this is the second time this has happened at his business.

About 10 people were inside the building when the crash happened at 10:45 p.m.

Vodrazka said no one was hurt, but there is a massive hole in his building now.

“The hole is three feet by three feet.”

This is the second time this has happened at Sonya’s said Vodrazka. In July, a car crashed through the building, leaving a similar hole in the wall.

Vodrazka doesn’t know when he will be able to open his business again. He said he is working things out with insurance companies to fix the hole.

