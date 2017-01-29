Male suspect sought after woman sexually assaulted twice in same day in North York

Police are searching for a male suspect after a woman was sexually assaulted by the same man twice in one day in the Yonge Street and Steeles avenue area.

A 23-year-old woman was on her way to Centerpoint mall at approx 12:30 p.m., when she noticed a man walking along the same footpath, confirmed const. Craig Brister to Global News.

The suspect followed her into the mall and allegedly sexually assaulted her before he fled the scene.

The victim left the mall following the same path where police say the man found her again, grabbed her, and covered her mouth.

Police allege the suspect proceeded to sexually assault the victim again before she was able to break free and run away.

The man is described as being between 25-30 years of age, standing approx. five-foot-six, with a medium build, and having black hair. He was unshaven, wearing prescription black-framed glasses and a black jacket with a fur hood.

Police have released security camera images of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).