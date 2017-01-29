Male pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on eastbound Gardiner

A male in his 20s has died after Toronto police say he was struck by a vehicle on the eastbound Gardiner at Spadina early Sunday.
Const. Craig Brister confirmed that the call came in at 1:10 a.m. about the incident between Spadina and Yonge street.
The vehicle involved remained at the scene and no charges have been laid.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are still trying to find out why the pedestrian was on the roadway.
All lanes on the eastbound Gardiner have been reopened.
