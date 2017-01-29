Male pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on eastbound Gardiner

A male in his 20s has died after Toronto police say he was struck by a vehicle on the eastbound Gardiner at Spadina early Sunday.

Const. Craig Brister confirmed that the call came in at 1:10 a.m. about the incident between Spadina and Yonge street.

The vehicle involved remained at the scene and no charges have been laid.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

COLLISION:

FGX + Spadina Av

-Pedestrian struck

-Injuries very serious

-Police/Fire/EMS attending

Police are still trying to find out why the pedestrian was on the roadway.

All lanes on the eastbound Gardiner have been reopened.