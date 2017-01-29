Man critically injured in crash on westbound Gardiner

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with critical injuries after a multi-vehicle crash on the westbound Gardiner early Sunday.

Toronto police said the call came in at 3:47 a.m. from the westbound Gardiner at South Kingsway.

Const. Craig Brister told Global News that one vehicle spun out, hit the guardrail before striking another vehicle and then erupted into flames.

The injured man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Another vehicle struck a police car while the closure of the highway was in effect. The officer suffered minor injuries and has been released from hospital, confirmed Brister.

A female driver was given a breathalyzer test at the scene and her license was suspended for 72 hours.

Police have confirmed all westbound Gardiner lanes are now open.