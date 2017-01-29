Crime
January 29, 2017 10:43 am
Updated: January 29, 2017 12:29 pm

Man critically injured in crash on westbound Gardiner

By Jessica Patton Global News

Car that was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on the westbound Gardiner early Sunday morning.

Jeremy Cohn/Global TV
A A

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with critical injuries after a multi-vehicle crash on the westbound Gardiner early Sunday.

Toronto police said the call came in at 3:47 a.m. from the westbound Gardiner at South Kingsway.

Const. Craig Brister told Global News that one vehicle spun out, hit the guardrail before striking another vehicle and then erupted into flames.

The injured man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Toronto firefighters and police investigate a multi-vehicle crash on westbound Gardiner early Sunday.

Jeremy Cohn/Global TV

Another vehicle struck a police car while the closure of the highway was in effect. The officer suffered minor injuries and has been released from hospital, confirmed Brister.

A female driver was given a breathalyzer test at the scene and her license was suspended for 72 hours.

Police have confirmed all westbound Gardiner lanes are now open.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Car crash
Crime
Toronto Police
westbound gardiner

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News