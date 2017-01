TORONTO – No winning ticket was sold for the $7 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in the Prairies.

The unofficial winning numbers for Saturday’s draw were 9, 10, 23, 28, 41 and 47 with the bonus number being 17.

The unofficial encore numbers were 5043350.

The jackpot for the next 649 draw on Feb. 1 will be approximately $9 million.