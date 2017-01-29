Calgary missing man
January 29, 2017
Updated: January 29, 2017

Calgary police search for missing 65-year-old

Calgary police are searching for 65-year-old James Charles Boyer, last seen on Jan. 28, 2017.

Calgary police are turning to the public to help find a missing man.

James Charles Boyer was last seen at his home in the northwest community of Scenic Acres around 6 p.m. Saturday.

His family is concerned for the 65-year-old’s well-being, as he requires daily medication which he does not have with him.

Boyer is described as a Caucasian man with salt and pepper hair and a white beard. He was last seen wearing a greyish-black coloured fedora, a blue shirt, a long black leather jacket, blue jeans and black running shoes.

Police believe Boyer could be driving a black 2009 Dodge Grand Caravan with Alberta licence plate BVK 4413.

Calgary police believe James Charles Boyer, missing since Jan. 28, 2017, could be driving this 2009 black Dodge Caravan.

Anyone who may have information on Boyer’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

