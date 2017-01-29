Calgary police search for missing 65-year-old

Calgary police are turning to the public to help find a missing man.

James Charles Boyer was last seen at his home in the northwest community of Scenic Acres around 6 p.m. Saturday.

His family is concerned for the 65-year-old’s well-being, as he requires daily medication which he does not have with him.

Boyer is described as a Caucasian man with salt and pepper hair and a white beard. He was last seen wearing a greyish-black coloured fedora, a blue shirt, a long black leather jacket, blue jeans and black running shoes.

Police believe Boyer could be driving a black 2009 Dodge Grand Caravan with Alberta licence plate BVK 4413.

Anyone who may have information on Boyer’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.