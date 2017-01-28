Heart-tugging wedding last gathering at KGH chapel

When Jim Douglas and Annette Perreault met three and a half years ago, they were both about ready to give up on the idea of happily ever after. But life is full of surprises.

“She fell in love with me, obviously,” Douglas said. “What’s not to love?”

Several months ago, Jim had a stent placed in his chest to unblock an obstruction.

Unfortunately, he began developing blood clots and recently lost circulation to his left arm.

He needs surgery right away, but that surgery comes with a high risk of suffering a stroke.

“We wanted to be married before we had the surgery,” Annette said.

So the couple gathered up loved ones and called up the Kelowna General Hospital’s on-call reverend.

On Saturday, they held the last gathering that will ever happen at the KGH chapel.

“This being the last official function of the old chapel at the hospital is pretty exciting,” Rev. Wayne Laurie said.

Next week the Kelowna General Hospital will unveil the room that will replace the hospital chapel.

The hospital’s spiritual health practitioner says the new room will have better seating and brighter colours, and will be called a “sacred space” to better meet the needs of all faith groups in the Okanagan.