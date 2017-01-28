Brad Trost protesters a no-show at pro-life meet-and-greet

Conservative leadership candidate Brad Trost‘s meet-and-greet on Saturday was supposed to be marred by protesters. Originally the event was schedule to take place at the Alice Turner Branch of Saskatoon Public Library (SPL), but fears of a ‘large-scale’ protest against Trost’s pro-life agenda caused SPL to cancel and Trost to relocated to the Sandman hotel.

But on Saturday, protesters were a no-show. However, one politician made sure his voice was heard inside.

“This [the hotel] is private property up until the sidewalk and so the protesters decided it would be ineffective if they were just standing on the sidewalk with signs because no one in here will see them and no one who attends will get our view at all on this issue,” Saskatchewan Green Party member Eric Schalm said.

Only Schalm openly raised his opinions against Trost’s socially conservative message.

“I don’t believe this is the direction our country should be going in. But I also believe that no one should be in an echo chamber either. If we’re in here with just one view then everyone is only hearing one side of the issue then our politics are going to become more polarized,” Schalm added.

As for the change in venue, Trost has said he doesn’t believe the library cancelled the event because of the crowds, but because of his agenda.

“I thought it was inappropriate. I thought they didn’t give us an adequate reason. If security was the issue they could have phoned us and asked us to deal with it or phoned and dealt with the Saskatoon city police,” Brad Trost explained.

When the Saskatoon MP was asked about Kevin O’Leary joining the race for Conservative leadership, he seemed unfazed.

There are currently 14 candidates vying to be Canada’s next Conservative leader with the vote scheduled for May.