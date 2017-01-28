UPDATE: Toronto police searching for 3 suspects in stabbing of teen boy in city’s west-end

A teenage boy was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in Clearview Heights Park on Saturday.

Toronto police have confirmed the boy is in serious condition but is expected to survive.

Police responded to a call at 4:07 p.m. near Clearview Heights and Trethewey Drive in the city’s west-end.

STABBING:

Trethewey Dr + Clearview Hts

-Boy in serious condition but expected to survive

-Grey/Silver SUV sought

-3 black males inside

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) January 28, 2017

The victim was taken to the hospital via emergency run.

Police said they are looking for three male suspects spotted in a grey or silver SUV.