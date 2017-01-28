Crime
January 28, 2017 6:00 pm
Updated: January 28, 2017 6:51 pm

UPDATE: Toronto police searching for 3 suspects in stabbing of teen boy in city’s west-end

By Jessica Patton Global News

A teenage boy was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in Clearview Heights Park on Saturday.

Toronto police have confirmed the boy is in serious condition but is expected to survive.

Police responded to a call at 4:07 p.m. near Clearview Heights and Trethewey Drive in the city’s west-end.

The victim was taken to the hospital via emergency run.

Police said they are looking for three male suspects spotted in a grey or silver SUV.

