Syrian refugee family reflects on year in Lethbridge

It’s been a little over a year since the first group of Syrian refugees touched down in Lethbridge. The culture shock, at least for one family, is subsiding.

“Everybody is very nice and friendly,” Ali Alhamggi said. “Come to Lethbridge (for) me, very good for work, for steady English, for everything. For our children, (it is) very good and steady.”

Alhamggi, and his wife Rasha Alzian are still adapting to their new life, but what’s most important, is that their kids are safe.

“In Syria I was afraid for my kids. I [couldn’t] stay anymore,” Alzian said.

Lethbridge is home now and like any family, they enjoy spending time with their kids, and taking strolls through the neighbourhood. One of their favourite walks is around Nicholas Sheran Park, similar to many other west siders. They enjoy where they’re living, but admit the language barrier can be a challenge at times.

“Some (conversations I) will understand, it’s OK. Some I don’t understand. I (just) say I don’t understand,” Alzian said with a laugh.

The couple says their English is improving every day, but admit their daughter has surpassed them. The family speaks Arabic at home, but English everywhere else. The family’s year of government support will end come February, but with Alhamggi working, the future looks promising.

As well as their lives are going in Lethbridge, the couple still misses many family members who remain in Aleppo, Syria and can’t get out.

“I need (them to) come here, (it’s) just (that) right now (it’s) very difficult. Aleppo (is) very bad,” Alhamggi said.

They hope to one day share what they’ve built in Lethbridge with the rest of their family.