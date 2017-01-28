IHIT investigating targeted homicide in Richmond

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said it is looking into a targeted homicide in Richmond.

RCMP said they were called to Richmond General Hospital late Friday night after a report of an unresponsive male arriving at the hospital.

Mounties said the man later died of injuries that appear to be consistent with foul play.

IHIT has taken conduct of the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihittipline@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.