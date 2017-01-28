4 arrested after Saskatoon police called to possible home invasion

Four people are facing charges after police dealt with a possible home invasion in Saskatoon.

Officers were called to a residence in the 1000-block of Idylwyld Drive North on Friday at around 7 a.m. CT.

Officers arrived to find numerous people fleeing from a suite within the residence. Police officials said two people were detained outside as other “possible suspects” fled into another suite at the same residence.

Two people told police that a handgun may have been involved so tactical support unit trained officers were brought in.

Just before noon, a search warrant was executed on the suite. Six more people were detained and an airsoft replica handgun was recovered.

A 19-year-old man was arrested for two breaches of a court order. A 23-year-old woman, a 25-year-old man and a 31-year-old man were all arrested on outstanding warrants.

The remaining people detained by police were released with no charges.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.