Saskatoon firefighters free driver from SUV damaged in Highway 11 crash

Crews from the Saskatoon Fire Department freed a 26-year-old man from the wreckage of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 11 just south of the city.

At around 4:05 a.m. CT on Saturday, emergency services were called to the crash between an SUV and a semi tractor-trailer unit near Grasswood Road.

Firefighters arrived to find the man trapped inside the SUV on the highway and the semi upright in the ditch.

Due to extensive damage to the SUV, firefighters used a combination of hydraulic and battery-powered tools to pry and remove portions of the vehicle to access and remove the driver.

The man was taken to Royal University Hospital with undetermined injuries.

No other injuries were reported.