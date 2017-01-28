Canada
January 28, 2017 1:42 pm
Updated: January 28, 2017 1:46 pm

Saskatoon firefighters free driver from SUV damaged in Highway 11 crash

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Firefighters freed man from the wreckage of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 11 south of Saskatoon.

Saskatoon Fire Department / Supplied
A A

Crews from the Saskatoon Fire Department freed a 26-year-old man from the wreckage of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 11 just south of the city.

At around 4:05 a.m. CT on Saturday, emergency services were called to the crash between an SUV and a semi tractor-trailer unit near Grasswood Road.

READ MORE: Sask. mother killed in alleged drunk driving crash outside Regina

Firefighters arrived to find the man trapped inside the SUV on the highway and the semi upright in the ditch.

Due to extensive damage to the SUV, firefighters used a combination of hydraulic and battery-powered tools to pry and remove portions of the vehicle to access and remove the driver.

The man was taken to Royal University Hospital with undetermined injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crash
Firefighters
Grasswood Road
Highway 11
Royal University Hospital
Saskatoon Fire Department
Semi
SUV
Vehicle Collision

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News