Hundreds of skiers and snowshoers enjoy wintery Mount Royal trails

If you were up and about taking a stroll on Mount Royal Saturday or going for your morning jog, you may have been surprised by the unusually high numbers of cross-country skiers and snowshoers enjoying the mountain trails.

That’s because the CTMA-Vacancier de la Gaspésie — a cruise ship with nearly 350 outdoor enthusiasts on board — made port in Montreal Saturday morning.

The ship left Gaspé on Jan. 21 for La Grande Traversée, a seven-day winter cruise on the St. Lawrence River, with Montreal the final port of call.

But La Grande Traversée isn’t an ordinary cruise, it’s more of an excuse to take part in an epic cross-country ski trip along the river.

Every day, passengers disembarked from the ship at a new location, for a chance to stretch their legs.

Some chose to explore their new surroundings by taking part in 20-kilometre cross-country skiing expeditions, while others donned snowshoes.

The last stage in Montreal featured a 15-kilometre loop on Mount Royal and was organized as part of Montreal’s 375th anniversary celebrations.