Former Winnipeg Police Chief turns in to Author

WINNIPEG — Former Winnipeg Police Chief, Devon Clunis, officially launches his new book with his wife on Saturday.

The former Police Chief for the Winnipeg Police Service, Devon Clunis, traded his badge in for a pencil and paper.

Clunis and his wife Pearlene launch their new children’s book on Saturday at McNally Robinson.

The book is a journey through Clunis’ life growing up in rural Jamaica and how he got to Canada and became the first black Chief of Police in Canadian history.

The couple worked together on the book and hired a Red River College student to do the illustration.