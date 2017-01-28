Halifax police arrest two men following overnight break-in

Two men are in custody following an early-morning break-in at a home in Halifax on Saturday.

Police said a man called police at 3:25 a.m. to report he just found two men breaking into his house on Fleetview Dr.

The suspects fled from the scene once police arrived, however with the assistance of a K-9 unit, police were able to track them down outside a residence on nearby Brigadier Dr.

One of the suspects was arrested outside while the other was arrested inside the residence attempting to hide from police. Items stolen during the break and enter were also found inside.

On Saturday morning police said they had a 24-year-old man from Middle Sackville and a 26-year-old man from New Brunswick in custody in relation to the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.