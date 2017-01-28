Canada
January 28, 2017 9:21 am
Updated: January 28, 2017 9:22 am

No winning ticket for Lotto Max jackpot, 3 Maxmillion winners

By Staff The Canadian Press

No one took home the big prize Friday.

No winning ticket was sold for the $55 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

The unofficial winning numbers in Friday’s Lotto Max draw for an estimated $55 million: 1, 3, 8, 22, 29, 38 & 47.

The encore numbers were: 9688433.

However, three of the draw’s Maxmillions prizes of $1 million dollars each were claimed by tickets purchased in Ontario, the Prairies and British Columbia.

Two of the Maxmillions were won by single tickets and the other will be shared by two winning ticket holders.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Feb. 3 will grow to a staggering $60 million and there will be 13 Maxmillions prizes up for grabs.

The unofficial winning numbers for Maxmillions were :

03, 11, 17, 19, 34, 43 & 48
10, 12, 14, 17, 21, 28 & 33
03, 19, 23, 25, 32, 35 & 37
09, 17, 18, 24, 30, 32 & 38
08, 12, 14, 31, 39, 40 & 45

