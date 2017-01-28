Carol Derickson
January 28, 2017 1:16 am
Updated: January 28, 2017 2:03 am

Youth centre on Okanagan reserve 20 years in the making

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News

The Westbank First Nation (WFN) began work on a youth centre in 1997, as their community began to grow.

Twenty years later, both band membership and the population living on the reserve has doubled.

The WFN hopes the $5.5 million youth centre will connect youth to local culture and heritage and keep them safe.

Located on Quail Lane, the centre will operate an after-school program Monday to Friday, host cultural language and cooking classes and plan evening gatherings for families.

The 13,000 square foot facility is hoped to keep youth 12-18 busy and safe.

Global News