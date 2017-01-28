Robert Church leads Saskatchewan Rush past Vancouver Stealth 16-12

Robert Church had four goals and added two assists as the Saskatchewan Rush bested the Vancouver Stealth 16-12 on Friday in National Lacrosse League action.

Adam Jones struck twice and had three helpers for Saskatchewan (2-2), while Mark Matthews had eight assists. Jeff Cornwall had a hat trick and Curtis Knight scored twice as Ben McIntosh, Jeremy Thompson, Adrian Sorichetti, Matthew Dinsdale and Ryan Dilks had singles. Aaron Bold made 39 saves for the win.

Corey Small had a hat trick to go with five assists for Vancouver (2-3) and Rhys Duch had a pair of goals and set up four more. Logan Schuss and Joel McCready had two goals each, while Chris O’Dougherty, Jordan Durston and Peter McFetridge also found the back of the net. Tyler Richards stopped 43 shots in net for the Stealth.

The Rush scored on five of their six power plays and Vancouver went 4 for 8 with the extra man.