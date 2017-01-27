Mississauga woman charged with mischief after false teen abduction report

Peel Regional Police have charged a 32-year-old Mississauga woman after officers determined an abduction report earlier this month, which led police to issue an Amber Alert, was false.

Police received a call from a witness at 1:25 p.m. on Jan. 15 reporting a female was forced into a car near Saint Barbara Boulevard and Comiskey Crescent, near McLaughlin Road and Derry Road West.

Later that day a 15-year-old Mississauga girl was reported missing.

The information provided by the witness led investigators to believe the missing girl was possibly the abduction victim, police said.

Police issued an Amber Alert, but it was cancelled after the 15-year-old girl was found safe.

On Jan. 27, police said evidence gathered through their investigation revealed the abduction never occurred.

Uzma Khan was charged with one count of public mischief. She was released and is scheduled to appear in Brampton court on Feb. 28.