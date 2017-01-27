Multi-vehicle accident shuts down Highway 1 in Surrey

A multi-vehicle accident on Highway 1 in Surrey has shut down westbound traffic.

The accident happened on the highway near the 167th Street overpass and at least three vehicles are said to have been involved in the crash.

At 6 p.m. there were 19 police cruisers at the scene.

Traffic going westbound is currently being rerouted onto the 200th Street off-ramp. Eastbound traffic coming from the Port Mann Bridge has also been affected with the HOV and left lane blocked.

There are some indications at the scene this could be a fatal crash, but RCMP have yet to comment on any injuries.

Commuters in the area are told to expect major delays.

More to come…