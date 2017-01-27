Kelowna man mystified at his brother’s murder

KELOWNA – The brother of an Okanagan murder victim doesn’t know why anyone would want to kill Dean Gillette.

The body of the 27-year-old Kelowna man was discovered January 27th dumped on the side of a rural road in the south Okanagan.

Gillette had been shot to death.

“Really bad circumstances happened and things went sour I guess,” says Dave Gillette. “I only know a small proportion of the people he knew, he knows a lot of people and has done a lot of things, and maybe it was a past grudge.”

Dean’s last regular job was dry-walling in northern Alberta. But for some months he’d been kicking around Kelowna, having hit a bit of a rough patch.

Gillette says he doesn’t know if his brother was involved in the drug trade.

“He kept a lot of things to himself which was probably for the better. Who knows? He was trying to get back on his feet for dry-walling and that wasn’t going too well.”

Dean didn’t have a girlfriend or children but he had family and friends who loved him and are hoping police can find the killer.

“I’d like to know why he did it, why would he need to do something like that?” says Gillette adding he’ll remember his brother as outspoken, fun loving and adventurous.