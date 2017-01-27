Lethbridge iconic water tower restaurants closing

A historic Lethbridge building that can been seen throughout the city is closing its doors. The water tower, which features the restaurants, Cut and Char, and Rogue is set to close Saturday. A manager who asked not to be named, confirmed to Global News that Saturday night will be their last service. The manager told Global News that it was the decision of the owners Douglas J. Bergen and Associates.

The manager did not want to comment on how long he knew about the pending closure.

More to come.