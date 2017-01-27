GLOBAL NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Brother of murder victim speaks

A Kelowna man has come forward following the murder of his brother, Dean Gillette.

Dave Gillette spoke exclusively to Global News about his brother, the police investigation and what could have lead to his brother’s untimely death.

The 27-year-old man was found shot dead January 17 in the remote south OKanagan community of Willowbrook, west of Okanagan Falls.

RCMP have released few details and were even reluctant to release the man’s name.

His brother didn’t know why his brother may have been targeted, but said even an old grudge is a possible motive.