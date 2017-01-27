Warm weather challenges seasonal businesses in Calgary

For many Calgarians, this week of unseasonably warm January weather is an unexpected blessing, but it can be a challenge for seasonal businesses.

Organizers of Iced at WinSport had to postpone the kickoff of the ice carving festival.

“We plan this ice festival a full month out,” communications director Dale Oviatt said. “Unfortunately as the weather got warmer, the ice wasn’t going to stay cold so we pushed everything back a week.”

It’s also a big weekend at Canadian Olympic Park with the Freestyle Ski World Cup taking place.

The temperatures, expected to rise to 10 C both Saturday and Sunday, should help attract crowds but could affect results.

“The actual snow will turn sticky,” chief of competition Larry Bilton said. “If there is any wind it will ice up so it’s a combination of sticky and hard crust.

“The skiers will adapt to the change in condition. This is a winter sport so whatever it is that day, that’s what they get used to.”

However there are some advantages to a warm spell in the middle of winter.

The City of Calgary roads maintenance department welcomes the heat to help rid streets of windrows.

“It allows some crews to move away from snow removal and allows them to fill potholes and get a head start on construction,” Chris McGeachy said.

Meanwhile, back on the ski hill at WinSport, the weather has filled the hill with people looking for an outdoor adventure.

“The good weather brings out the fair weather skiers. On a day like today, people want to come out and enjoy the sunshine and really enjoy the full day.”