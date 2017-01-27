Man in custody after attempting to steal a Winnipeg fire truck

WINNIPEG — A man was detained for attempting to steal a fire truck at Portage Avenue and Sherbrook Street Friday afternoon, according to police.

The incident happened after 4 p.m.

Omaid Amiri called the 680 CJOB newsroom shortly after the incident claiming he pulled the suspect from the stolen truck.

“I went to the passenger door and put the [vehicle] in park and took the keys out,” said Amiri. “I went to park… and I took him out of the [vehicle] and I told a lady to call 911.”

The firetruck was one of their smaller vehicles according to Amiri.

“I was on top of him, I took both of his arms so he couldn’t go anywhere. He tried to bite me a couple of times,” Amiri said.

You can listen to the full interview with 680 CJOB below:

The truck had been driving down Portage Avenue from Portage Place, according to Amiri.

Police could not confirm Amiri’s role in the apprehension of the suspect, but did confirm a fire truck was in the process of being stolen and that a man is in custody.