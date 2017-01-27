New logo, new look for Calgary’s Olympic Oval

The Olympic Oval in Calgary, known for having “the fastest ice in the world,” has freshened its identity.

After nearly 30 years since the 1988 Olympic Winter Games, it has changed its logo.

“There was a need for refresh,” said Yves Hamelin, director of the Olympic Oval.

“It was about time for a change.”

But not change for the sake of change.

The University of Calgary conducted a survey that revealed many Calgarians did not know the Olympic Oval was on the University of Calgary campus or that it is operated by the university.

“They were confused with Olympic Plaza, or Olympic Oval or Olympic Park, so the location of the oval was not necessarily known,” Hamelin said.

Last November, the university asked some international speedskaters to comment on potential designs and colour schemes.

“The French athletes, for example, were really leaning towards simplicity of design and some of the other athletes were more interested in a greater level of complexity,” said Kim Lawrence, associate vice-president of marketing at the University of Calgary.

“The Korean athletes who were here really affiliated with the blue,” she added.

But blue lost out to red, the colour preferred by the vast majority of Canadian athletes surveyed.

Many said it had more of a Team Canada look.

“I think it’s nice because with the red and the white now it does associate with the university, but also with the Canadian colours, being red and white,” Canadian speedskater Ben Donnelly said. “I think it has a nice, refreshing feel.”

Fellow speedskater Izzy Weidemann also likes the new red design.

And when asked if it might help her cross the finish line faster, she said: “I hope so. Anything for that, for sure.”