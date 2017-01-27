One man dead in another targeted shooting in Surrey

One man is dead and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is investigating following another targeted shooting in Surrey Thursday night.

Surrey RCMP say shots were fired just after 8 p.m. in the 7400-block of Sinclair Crescent. When police arrived on the scene they found an unresponsive male, who had died from gunshot wounds.

IHIT is working with the Surrey RCMP, BC Coroner’s Service and IFIS to gather and process evidence. The area around the crime scene has now been cleared by police.

The male victim killed in the shooting has been identified as 36-year-old Maple Ridge resident Hershan (Shawn) Bains. IHIT said he is known to police.

The investigation is in the early stages, but IHIT says the shooting appears to be targeted. It is currently unknown if this homicide is linked to other shootings or the murder of Karanpartap Waraich on Monday evening.

IHIT is holding a press conference about the homicide at 3 p.m. today.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the IHIT information line or if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.