Jennifer Jones clinches tiebreaker at Manitoba Scotties

WINNIPEG — Jennifer Jones doubled Joelle Brown 8-4 at the 2017 Scotties Tournament of Hearts on Friday afternoon to clinch at least a tiebreaker.

Jones broke a 1-1 tie with two points in the third before stealing a single in the fifth. The seven-time provincial women’s curling champion also had deuces in the seventh and ninth ends.

Brown scored two points in the sixth and one in the eighth on top of her single in the second end.

With the victory, Jones remains perfect with a 5-0 record. The only other undefeated rink is Michelle Englot’s.

Shannon Birchard also picked up a win on Friday afternoon. The St. Vital skip beat fourth seed Brian Meilleur 7-4 to stay in the playoff picture. Jennifer Briscoe squeaked past Christine MacKay 6-5. East St. Paul’s Colleen Kilgallen remains winless following a 10-5 loss to Cheryl Reed.